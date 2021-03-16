Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 62.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

