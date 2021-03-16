Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the February 11th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 2,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $158.07.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

