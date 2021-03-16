Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CTO Sells $23,684.85 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CTO Max Martynov sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $23,684.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,978.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Max Martynov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.