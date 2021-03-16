Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GBLBY stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

