Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $55.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.