Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $223,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

