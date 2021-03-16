Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sabre were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 173.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sabre by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 53.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

