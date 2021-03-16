Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

