Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $921,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -125.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

