Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,700 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIA. FMR LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Acacia Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acacia Communications by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 199.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

ACIA stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.