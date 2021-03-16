Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock worth $2,693,332. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

