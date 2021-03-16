Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,200 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

HXL opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

