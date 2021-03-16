Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

