Harmony (ONE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $339.51 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 138.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $833.04 million and approximately $339.51 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.89 or 0.00663979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00072109 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026691 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035522 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,960,835,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,283,820,451 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.