Harvard Management Co. Inc. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,556.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $3,649,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,534 shares of company stock valued at $24,018,379. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

