Harvard Management Co. Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.50. 2,642,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,080,059. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

