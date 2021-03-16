Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 119.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 10.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 28.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 408.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

