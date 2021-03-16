Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $33.50 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hawkins by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Hawkins by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

