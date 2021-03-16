HC Wainwright Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $17.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $764,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,357,042 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

