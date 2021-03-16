Head-To-Head Analysis: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. STAG Industrial pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. STAG Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STAG Industrial and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

STAG Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.67%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Volatility and Risk

STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STAG Industrial and American Assets Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $405.95 million 13.42 $49.28 million $1.84 18.70 American Assets Trust $366.74 million 5.87 $60.19 million $2.20 16.19

American Assets Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STAG Industrial. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 26.59% 5.32% 2.94% American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats American Assets Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.