Head-To-Head Comparison: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) versus CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 10.18 $970.38 million $3.49 21.14 CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 14.10 $46.36 million $1.36 17.67

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 2 10 6 0 2.22 CareTrust REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $66.11, suggesting a potential downside of 10.39%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.73%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 35.97% 8.89% 4.56% CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41%

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Equity Residential on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

