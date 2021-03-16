Head to Head Contrast: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) versus Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 9.05 $21.64 million $0.57 28.40 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy Australia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brigham Minerals and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 9 1 3.10 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

