Head to Head Survey: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Gentherm 4.23% 12.10% 6.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Gentherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Gentherm $971.68 million 2.74 $37.51 million $2.34 34.50

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Luminar Technologies and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Gentherm 2 1 1 0 1.75

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Gentherm has a consensus target price of $57.63, suggesting a potential downside of 28.61%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Gentherm.

Summary

Gentherm beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. This segment also provides battery thermal management system solutions, which consist battery cooling modules for 12V and 48V automotive batteries; and automotive electronic and software systems, consisting electronic control units for climate and comfort system solutions and proprietary electronic control units for memory seat modules, as well as specialized automotive cable systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Industrial segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

