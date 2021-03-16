Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Desjardins

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $3.64 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.