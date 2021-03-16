Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 300,000 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,064,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

