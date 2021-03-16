Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $39.07 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5,435.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156,545 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stryker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

SYK opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.81. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

