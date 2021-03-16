Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,470,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.69% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 614,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 239,096 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

