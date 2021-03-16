Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. 1,189,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

