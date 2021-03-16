HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

HealthEquity stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

