HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of HQY opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,604.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

