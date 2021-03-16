Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $101.94.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Herc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.