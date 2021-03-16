Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce sales of $145.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.52 million and the lowest is $131.63 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $132.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 137,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,150. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $327.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

