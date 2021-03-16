Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.08 Million

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce sales of $145.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.52 million and the lowest is $131.63 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $132.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 137,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,150. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $327.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.