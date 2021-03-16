HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,177.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $65,177.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

