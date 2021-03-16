Highlander Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,557,934. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

