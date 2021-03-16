Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 77,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,478. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

