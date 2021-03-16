Highlander Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.