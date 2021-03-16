Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 230,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,569. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

