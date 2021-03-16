HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Short Interest Update

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 11th total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 32.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE:HPR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 653,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

In related news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $48,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

