HighTower Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.