HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

