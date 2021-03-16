HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

