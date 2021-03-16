HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $564,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $229,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.