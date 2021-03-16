HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Separately, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSE:FMAC opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12.

About FirstMark Horizon Acquisition

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

