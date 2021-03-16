Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,249 ($29.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,323.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,511.37. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, for a total transaction of £33,975 ($44,388.56). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total transaction of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

