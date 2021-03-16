Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

