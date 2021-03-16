Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.20 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

