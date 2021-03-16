Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $136.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $551.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $561.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.77 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $572.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp stock remained flat at $$15.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

