Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.03 Million

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $136.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $551.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $561.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.77 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $572.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp stock remained flat at $$15.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.