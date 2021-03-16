HSBC Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $108.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $85.13 on Friday. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

