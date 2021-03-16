Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “tender” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:HSE traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.76. 15,721,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.77. Husky Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.