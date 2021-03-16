HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $204,830.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $204,830.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00657704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00071226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026178 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035876 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.